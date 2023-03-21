Construction Will Close Two Popular Coastal Campgrounds

OREGON COAST, Ore— Two popular coastal campgrounds, Bullards Beach and Beverly Beach, will be temporarily closing this fall and winter for construction projects, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced.

Bullards Beach, which is located two miles north of Bandon, will close on Oct. 15, 2023, and reopen on March 15, 2024. The closure is due to a main sewer line upgrade project. During the closure, visitors will still have access to the day-use area, boat ramp, lighthouse, and horse camp.

Meanwhile, Beverly Beach, which is located seven miles north of Newport, will be closed from Sept. 5, 2023, to May 24, 2024, as part of the Go Bond projects, which includes improvements at 11 parks across the state. The closure is necessary to upgrade the park and campground power and water lines. All facilities at Beverly Beach will be closed during this time.

OPRD recognizes that it takes time to plan a trip and wanted to provide visitors with enough notice to find alternative parks for their fall and winter visits. Although these campgrounds are well-loved places that will be missed this season, the closures will enable crews to make significant improvements to enhance the parks’ experiences for visitors in the future.

“Thank you for your patience as we make improvements to the campground that will enhance the park experience for all of our visitors,” said Bullards Beach Park Manager Nick Schoeppner.

Visitors planning a trip to these campgrounds are advised to check the OPRD website for updates on the construction projects and alternative park options.