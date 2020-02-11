Concordia Closes

Portland Ore – Concordia University of Portland announced Monday that it would be closing after more than a century of education.
The school’s board of regents approved a vote last Friday that the university would cease operations at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.
The board said it made the decision to prioritize the well-being of the students, citing “ mounting financial challenges, and a challenging and changing educational landscape” as other factors in the decision.
Students are struggling to find out what they do next.