Commission Suspends License Of Ex-Doctor At Monroe, Washington Prison

Nov 20, 2020 @ 4:28pm

SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington state Medical Commission has indefinitely suspended the license of a former head doctor at a prison in Monroe, citing evidence of inadequate care that harmed incarcerated people.

The Seattle Times reports Dr. Julia Barnett was fired in April 2019 by the state Department of Corrections after the agency’s internal probe found six prison inmates – including three who died – had suffered because of inadequate care she provided or supervised.

The medical commission’s investigation basically supported the DOC’s earlier findings regarding Barnett, who had been hired despite lacking some qualifications for the prison medical director position.

Barnett can request a hearing to dispute the license suspension.

Her lawyer declined to comment on Thursday.

