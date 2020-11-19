      Breaking News
Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Police Officer

Nov 19, 2020 @ 10:45am

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a Tulalip Tribal Police Department officer who was reported missing and presumed dead after the boat he was in capsized when a large rogue wave walloped the vessel on Tuesday night.

Officer Charlie Cortez disappeared after he and Officer Shawn Edge, the boat captain, were thrown overboard shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In a news release Wednesday, authorities said Edge was rescued and taken to a hospital in Everett.

Crews spent 22 hours combing the waters looking for Cortez, but came up empty.

