Coast Guard Makes Dramatic Rescue As Wave Rolls Yacht

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer reaches a boat right before a giant wave rolled the craft at the mouth of the Columbia River in Oregon on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved the life of a man who was piloting the yacht. (AET1 Kyle Turcotte/U.S Coast Guard Pacific Northwest via AP)

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – A newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved a man’s life at the mouth of the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington state just after a giant wave rolled the yacht he was piloting and threw him into the surf.

Video from a Coast Guard helicopter captured some of the dramatic save Friday.

The crew found the 35-foot yacht taking on water.

The rescue swimmer approached the vessel just as a giant wave slammed the boat.

Petty Officer Michael Clark says the rescue swimmer – who just graduated from the agency’s rescue swimmer training program – was able to pull the man to safety.