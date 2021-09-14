      Weather Alert

Close To 100 Shots Fired In Parkrose

PORTLAND, Ore– At the pace shootings are taking place in Portland, a record will be broken in 2021.  873 have been reported through last Sunday.  The Parkrose neighborhood was pelleted with Gunfire Sunday morning.  Apartment Buildings and Cars were hit.  Police say bullets struck four apartments and five cars in the area of Northeast 95th and Prescott.  The gunfire came from multiple cars driving in the area.  Detectives say the shell casings are from different caliber guns.  Police say it’s a miracle nobody was injured or killed.  This incident is making no sense to the people who live in the area.

