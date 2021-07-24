Clark County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy who was shot and killed

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy killed in the line of duty as 46-year-old Detective Jeremy Brown, a 15 year veteran with the agency.
See original story below:
Vancouver, Wash. — A Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday at a Vancouver apartment complex. Details surrounding the death are not being released by investigators.
Our news partner KGW reports the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex. Neighbors at the Pointe Apartments on Northeast 109th Avenue reported hearing three gunshots. During a press conference, Sgt. Brent Waddell with the sheriff’s office said the deputy was taken to a local hospital. Around 11:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the deputy had died. Sgt. Waddell did not give any details about what led up to the shooting.
A KGW crew saw heavy a large police presence outside PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center around 10:45 p.m.. Police cars appeared to hold a procession, which is a common way to pay tribute to someone in law enforcement who died in the line of duty.
The following is a statement from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office:
It is with great sadness the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is informing the community a deputy was killed in the line of duty this evening. This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County, and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area. Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times. The investigation is in its early stages and information will be released as it becomes available.