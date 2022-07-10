Clark County Sheriff Responds To Fatal Collision

(Hazel Dell, Wash) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office got a 9-1-1 call Saturday night (July 9) just before 10:00pm about a Truck that left the road and rolled over, landing on its top off off the side of the road.
First Responders found the vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado turned over on the north side of NE 78th Street in the Hazel Dell north of Vancouver.
Preliminary Investigation determined the driver likely struck the center median prior to leaving the roadway.
The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity is being with-held pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by Fire District 6 and American Medical Response.