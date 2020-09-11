Clackamas County Is Enacting A Curfew
In response to the wildfire state of emergency and effective immediately. From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting tonight (Thursday).
The curfew order states: no persons other than those working in life- and property-saving activities (or civilian employees at night-shift jobs) may be upon the streets or public places. The curfew does not apply to first responders and community members working to relocate during the wildfire evacuations.
In addition to enforcing the curfew, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office will step up deputy patrols in Level 3 areas of the county where an evacuation order is in place.