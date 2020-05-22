Clackamas County Approved For Phase 1
PORTLAND, Ore. – The first of the three major metro counties in Oregon will start Phase 1 of reopening on Saturday.
Clackamas County has received permission to start opening from the Governor.
Phase 1 means restaurants and bars, along with gyms, malls and barbers/salons can have limited openings.
Also gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed, as long as physical distancing remains in place.
The reopening of Clackamas County leaves just Washington and Multnomah counties as the only ones not in phase 1.