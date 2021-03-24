City Fined Over Masks

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) – The state Department of Labor and Industries has fined the city of Woodland in southwest Washington for potentially exposing staff to COVID-19 when councilmembers went without face masks during meetings.
The Daily News in Longview reports the city received the $1,200 citation Friday.
It says Woodland did not comply with the governor’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation prohibiting businesses from operating unless all customers inside the building are wearing facial coverings.
The citation says the violation was corrected during the L&I inspection.
The council has held mostly in-person meetings since June, after voting unanimously to do so “regardless of Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s stay-at-home order.”
Woodland Mayor Will Finn couldn’t be reached for comment