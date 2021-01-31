Car stolen with children inside in Hazel Dell, left several blocks away
Saturday afternoon, Clark County deputies responded to a stolen car in Hazel Dell, near 15th avenue and 94th Street.
The owner of a Toyota Camary left the car running and unattended after loading their two small children into car seats in the back.
One of the children was sleeping.
According to video, a white sedan pulled up near the car, as a suspected got out from the passenger side, entered the car that was left running and drove off.
The car was found a few blocks away as the suspect fled the car, leaving the children undisturbed, in fact one was still asleep.
Deputies searched for the suspect however it was unsuccessful.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office listed the following below:
Suspect description: Black male, average height, grey hoody, black baggy pants.
Vehicle description: Kia Optima/ or similar, white, tinted windows, grey wheels.