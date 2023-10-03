Butler Sworn In To Replace Late California Senator Feinstein, Third Black Female Senator In US History

FILE – Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List, listens during a rally held by the Latino Victory Fund, Oct. 20, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. A spokesman in California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, that he will name Butler to the Senate seat of the late Dianne Feinstein. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former union leader and Democratic insider Laphonza Butler has been sworn in as the newest member of the U.S. Senate, replacing California Sen. Dianne Feinstein after her death and becoming only the third Black female senator in history.

Butler was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday, just two days after Feinstein died at her home in Washington.

Butler is a longtime fundraiser and strategist in the state’s Democratic circles and was the head of Emily’s List, a national organization that raises money for women candidates who support abortion rights.

Butler was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who served as the second Black female senator.