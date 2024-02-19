California Braces For More Flooding

Workers check the roof of an apartment ahead of forecasted rain in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The latest in a series of wet winter storms is gaining strength in California.

Forecasters warned Monday of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes as the system moves south over the next few days.

The National Weather Service says the central coast is at risk of “significant flooding.”

Up to 5 inches of rain is predicted for many areas.

Isolated rain totals of 10 inches are possible in the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez mountain ranges.

Flood watches and warnings have been issued in coastal and mountain areas up and down the state.