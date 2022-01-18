Burgerville CEO Jill Taylor Stepping Down

Vancouver, WA. – Burgerville announced today its CEO Jill Taylor is stepping down at the end of the month.
In a statement the company said Taylor had been in the role for nearly five years, and she is leaving to take a position with The Taylor Group, Inc.; a leadership training company.
Burgerville is one of The Taylor Group’s clients.
“For more than 25 years, I have been a member of the Burgerville family, working hard to develop responsible community leaders with purpose and life mission, and to fulfill the company mission of ‘Serve with Love,'” Taylor said in the statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as Burgerville’s CEO. It is the people who have made Burgerville such a great company — our employees, our suppliers and vendors and our guests and communities, all of whom have contributed.”
This is the just the latest significant announcement from the burger chain, which announced last month a contract with an employee union had been ratified, giving employees at five locations benefits including paid parental leave.
Burgerville’s parent company The Holland, Inc. says it plans to announce an interim CEO in the near future, but there is no specific timeline at this point.