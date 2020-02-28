Body Found In Johnson Creek
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a Portland man whose body was found this week in Johnson Creek, and they are asking the public for help.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 32-year-old Kevin Trego was pulled from the water about 4:30 p.m. Monday near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Luther Road, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The area runs along the Springwater Corridor Trail.
Detectives believe Trego’s death is suspicious.
Investigators are seeking to establish Trego’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his body being found.