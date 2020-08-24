Bloodworks Northwest Taking Donations At Pop-Up Centers At Providence Park and Memorial Coliseum
Portland, Ore. – Hospitals across the metro area are doing more operations and surgeries now and they need your help. Blood supplies are low because of the virus pandemic. Kara Lewis with Bloodworks Northwest says that’s why they’ll be out at Providence Park and the Memorial Coliseum this week to take donations. Monday and Tuesday at Providence Park. Wednesday and Friday at the Memorial Coliseum.
It’s also part of the Portland Timbers Stand Together Event