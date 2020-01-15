Black Ice Threat And Some School Delays
Portland, Ore. – No measurable snow for the Portland metro area this morning, but there is a threat of black ice. Temps are a little cooler in some spots this morning. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with David Bishop from the National Weather Service in Portland on the latest temps and forecast for potential snow and ice.
There are more school closures and delays Wednesday morning – mostly are outside the Portland metro area. Click here to see the full list.
Portland Bureau of Transportation PBOT has a live, interactive map that shows where crews are using deicer, salt, and where plows are. Click here to see the PBOT Map.
Some highways out in Eastern Oregon were shutdown Tuesday evening because of winter weather conditions, according to KXL’s Traffic Reporter Brett Reckamp:
I-84 is closed in both directions in the LaGrande & Baker City areas. We had west bound lanes closed, now east bound as well. It is extremely dicey through there! A number of traffic collisions and treacherous conditions. Mount Hood Hwy 26 & 35 really rough – obviously. Reports from listeners about how dicey Hwy 26 through the coast range is from basically Hwy 47 to Hwy 53.
Quite a few closures in Central Oregon and East of Salem. Too many to list: Here is the standard ODOT page.