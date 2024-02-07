KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Biden Administration Names Director Of New AI Safety Institute

February 7, 2024 10:04AM PST
Share
Biden Administration Names Director Of New AI Safety Institute
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is naming a top White House aide as the director of the newly established safety institute for artificial intelligence.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says in a statement that Elizabeth Kelly will lead the AI Safety Institute at the National Institute for Standards and Technology, which is part of the Commerce Department.

Kelly is currently an economic policy adviser for President Joe Biden.

Kelly played an integral role in drafting the executive order signed in October that established the institute.

More about:
artificial intelligence
Biden Administration
White House

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Eases To 6.63%
2

Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter Charge In Fatal Film-Set Shooting
3

Oregon Supreme Court Upholds Measure 113
4

Jury Says Former President Donald Trump Must Pay An Additional $83.3 Million To E. Jean Carroll In Defamation Case
5

Oregon Supreme Court Bungles Quorum Ruling