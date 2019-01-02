Beuhler Will Be Back

Bend, Oregon – Buehler will be back, but how exactly? The Oregon State Representative and Doctor who lost to Kate Brown in the 2018 Oregon Governor’s race has a new video out vowing to stay involved in local politics in the New Year, but he’s not saying specifically what his political future could be. Knute Beuhler’s Youtube video goes on to say he plans to use digital platforms to speak truth to power and continue his fight to save foster kids in Oregon, return sanity to the state budget, encourage authentic health care reform, and return civility to our politics. It ends with Knute saying we need authentic accountable leadership at every level of government. He also tells his supporters to look for new original content from him soon and calls on republicans to stay engaged.