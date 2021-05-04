      Weather Alert

Bend Police Officer Under Investigation For Keychain

May 4, 2021 @ 10:38am
BEND, Ore. (AP) – A Bend Police Department officer will be investigated for wearing a keychain with a phrase that has been connected to a far-right group while in uniform on Saturday.

The Bulletin reports Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz did not identify the employee, though Cpl. Josh Spano is the officer seen in a photograph circulating on social media.

Attached to the front of Spano’s service vest is an item reading “molon labe” in Greek lettering, a phrase associated with the anti-government militia group Three Percenters.

Spano told The Bulletin he wears the item to honor the oath of enlistment he took when he joined the military and denied being part of the Three Percenters or any anti-government group.

