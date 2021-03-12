      Weather Alert

Bed Bug Infestation Found On Naval Sub In Washington State

Mar 12, 2021 @ 10:19am

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – The USS Connecticut, one of the most elite submarines in the Navy, is beset with a bed bug infestation.

A Navy spokesperson says efforts to quell the infestation on board the vessel, moored at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, are ongoing.

Navy entomologists found the insects in the perforated bulkheads between bunks on board the Seawolf-class submarine, which carries a crew of more than 100 men.

The Navy says the bed bugs were only discovered recently.

But several family members of sailors told the Kitsap Sun they believe the infestation has been a problem for the past year.

TAGS
Bed bugs Navy Sub
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Cory Zenuch
WATCH: Local Fishermen Catch Whale On Camera In Columbia River Near Portland Area
Two killed in Crash on Highway 101 in Clatsop County
Milwaukie Man Found Murdered After Missing Work