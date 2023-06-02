Beaverton School District Teacher Accused Of Drinking Alcohol During Class.

Beaverton, Ore. — A Mountainside High School teacher is being accused of drinking a can of hard seltzer while teaching class. The alleged incident took place inside a classroom at the school. A concerned parent provided FM News 101 with video apparently taken by a student during class.

Students and parents tell FM News 101 that the teacher in question was removed from the campus following the incident.

KXL requested an interview from the school district asking if has the teacher been disciplined, and what is the districts message to parents and students? A district spokeswoman responded this morning:

“The District does not comment on personnel matters.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.