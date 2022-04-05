Beaverton Police Chief Ronda Groshong To Retire In May

BEAVERTON, Ore. – The Chief of Police in Beaverton is retiring May 2nd.
Chief Ronda Groshong has served in the department since 1995 and became the top cop in 2019.
“The last 27 years with the Beaverton Police Department have been some of the most rewarding years of my life,” said Chief Groshong. “I am truly humbled and grateful to have had the opportunity to lead such a professional and progressive department.”
The City says recruitment for her replacement will begin later this spring.
“I’m looking forward to a dynamic process to find the best leader for our community and dedicated professionals who make up the Beaverton Police Department,” said City Manager Jenny Haruyama. “It has been a true pleasure to work alongside Chief Groshong, and in just a brief time, I’ve come to recognize her as an exceptional public servant who is deeply committed to the Beaverton community, police department, and city organization. During her tenure, she helped to develop the next generation of law enforcement whose leadership will continue to answer the call and respond when there is a need. I wish her well as she embarks on her next chapter of life.”
There are nearly 200 employees in the department.