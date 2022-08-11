      Weather Alert

Back To School: Time To Get Ready To Get Ready!

Aug 11, 2022 @ 12:13pm
(Whitford Middle School - Credit: 8th grader Keenan Reckamp)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The new school year is nearly here and that means parents and kids will soon be getting ready for school in the mornings.  Parenting Expert Laura Linn Knight says that can be a very stressful time for both kids and adults.  She has a lot of things to think about and ways we can plan ahead and make this process much smoother and more fun for everyone.

Laura and KXL’s Brett Reckamp had a nice, long conversation about all things “getting ready for school” – you can listen to that below.

