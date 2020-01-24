Australia Day USA Fundraiser
Photo Aussie today
Milwaukie, Or. – A tour operator from Milwaukie has spearheaded an effort to raise money for animals affected by the bush fires in Australia. Darcie Hildreth who operates Get Out Of Town Tours, says Australia Day is Sunday and she decided to celebrate it here too, in order to help that country recover from massive bush fires.
Australia Day is celebrated on January 26th every year. It marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales, and the raising of the Flag of Great Britain at Sydney Cove by Governor Arthur Phillip.
Here are businesses that plan to donate some of their proceeds Sunday to help out: