Australia Day USA Fundraiser

Jan 24, 2020
Photo Aussie today

Milwaukie, Or. – A tour operator from Milwaukie has spearheaded an effort to raise money for  animals affected by the bush fires in Australia. Darcie Hildreth who operates Get Out Of Town Tours, says Australia Day is Sunday and she decided to celebrate it here too, in order to help that country recover from  massive bush fires.

Australia Day is celebrated on January 26th every year.  It marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales, and the raising of the Flag of Great Britain at Sydney Cove by Governor Arthur Phillip.

Here are businesses that plan to donate some of their proceeds Sunday to help out:

 

