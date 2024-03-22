KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Auction Of Pattie Boyd’s Trove Of Treasures Surpasses Expectations As It Nets $3.6 Million

March 22, 2024 10:14AM PDT
Pattie Boyd poses next to the original artwork by E. Frandsen De Schomberg, used for the cover of Derek and the Dominoes album ‘Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs’ as part of The Pattie Boyd Collection at Christie’s, in London, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The artwork is estimated to sell £40,000-60,000. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON (AP) — The online auction of a trove of letters, photos and other items that Pattie Boyd, who was at the heart of the Swinging 60s, has surpassed all expectations.

Christie’s, the world-renowned auction house, said Friday that its online sale of The Pattie Boyd Collection sold for around 2.82 million pounds, or over seven times the pre-sale high estimate.

The collection provided a glimpse into the heart of the 1960s and 70s counterculture.

The 111 lots up for sale included affectionate letters from both her iconic rock icon husbands George Harrison and Eric Clapton, alongside clothing, jewelry, drawings and photographs — some of Boyd, and some by her.

