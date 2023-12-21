At Least 15 People Are Dead After A Mass Shooting At A Prague University

An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — Prague’s police chief says an armed man who killed at least 15 people was a student at a university where the mass shooting took place.

Police and the Czech Republic’s interior ministry earlier said the suspect was dead.

He has not been named publicly.

Officers sealed off Jan Palach Square and evacuated the philosophy department building of Charles University, which is where Thursday’s shooting took place.

They are still searching the area, including the building’s balconies, for possible explosives.