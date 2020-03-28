At Least 13 Oregonians Have Died From Coronavirus
Portland, Ore. – 479 Oregonians now have COVID-19, with 65 more people testing positive for the virus today. Of the new positive tests, the Oregon Health Authority reports 14 are in Multnomah county, 11 are in Marion County, and 18 from Washington County. There’s been another death, bringing the state’s total to 13. An 93 year-old man who lived in Yamhill County died in the hospital, he had no other medical conditions.
Read more from Oregon Health Authority
Oregon reports 13 COVID-19 death, 65 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 12 to 13, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8:00 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 479, as of 8:00 a.m. today. The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (2), Jackson (2), Josephine (1), Linn (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (14), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (2).
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 13th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old male in Yamhill County, who tested positive on 3/18/20, and died 03/27/2020 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had no known underlying medical conditions.