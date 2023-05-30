KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Artificial Intelligence Raises Risk Of Extinction, Experts Say In New Warning

May 30, 2023 9:47AM PDT
Share
Artificial Intelligence Raises Risk Of Extinction, Experts Say In New Warning
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Scientists and tech industry leaders, including executives at Microsoft and Google, have issued a new warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind.

The statement posted online Tuesday says that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, are among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement.

Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.

More about:
AI
artificial intelligence
Extinction
mankind

Popular Posts

1

High Mortgages, Few Homes Lead To Biggest Annual Price Drop In 11 Years
2

Closing Arguments To Begin In Actor Danny Masterson's Trial
3

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Hints At A Pause In Rate Hikes
4

Retail Sales Up 0.4% In April
5

Pentagon Leak Suspect Was Warned Multiple Times About Mishandling Of Classified Information