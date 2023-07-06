Art in the Pearl Brings Visitors to Portland

The First Thursday Street Gallery is an April through October event that’s in its 23rd year. The idea is to draw people into Portland’s downtown.

Once a month, city blocks in the Pearl District are open to foot traffic only as the streets are transformed into an art gallery. Original, handmade artwork by about 100 local artists is on display. Jennifer Kapneck is president of the Urban Art Network and says art is something that draws people together. You can hear more here:

On display in the Pearl District is all kinds of art, ranging from ceramics, fabric, glass, and mixed media. The event is on the first Thursday of each month.