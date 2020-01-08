Arrest Made In Alleged Boat Theft
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) – Washington state authorities have arrested a man suspected of crashing a stolen boat along the Columbia River and ran from law enforcement.
KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that The Columbian first reported the watercraft was stolen Tuesday from a marina in Clark County.
Washougal Police Department officials told The Columbian they found the luxury yacht downriver near Vancouver before the person at the helm ran the craft aground near national wildlife refuge.
Authorities say a 20-year-old man was taken into custody and was already a suspect in a burglary earlier in the day.