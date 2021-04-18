Another Night Of Criminal Activity In Front Of Portland Police Station
Portland, Ore. — Following a demonstration at Lents park that did not require police presence, a group of 50 to 70 people gathered in front of the East Precinct. Police say two dumpsters from a local school were rolled into the street. Because dumpsters have been used in the past to start fires, officers intervened and moved the dumpsters into the precinct and away from demonstrators.
Due to the criminal activity and clear intent to block access to the precinct, the group was advised by loudspeaker that it had become an unlawful assembly and they were directed to leave to the north.
No arrests were made.