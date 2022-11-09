Alabama Elects First Woman To Senate

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 03: Alabama Republican Senate candidate and honorary starter, Katie Britt is introduced on stage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 03, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) – Republican Katie Britt has become the first woman elected to the U.S Senate from Alabama as she captured the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt faced Democratic nominee Will Boyd, a pastor, and Libertarian John Sophocleus, an economics instructor, in Tuesday’s race for the rare open Senate seat in Alabama. Shelby, 88. is retiring after serving six terms in the U.S. Senate. Britt is Shelby’s former chief of staff and the former leader of the Business Council of Alabama, a business lobby.