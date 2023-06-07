KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Actor Jay Johnston, Known For ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Character, Arrested On Capitol Riot Charges

June 7, 2023 4:06PM PDT
Share
Actor Jay Johnston, Known For ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Character, Arrested On Capitol Riot Charges
This image from Washington Metropolitan Police Department body-worn video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant for Jay James Johnston, shows Johnston, circled in yellow, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Johnston, the actor known for his roles on the comedy television shows “Bob’s Burgers” and “Mr. Show with Bob and David” has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot. (Justice Department via AP)

(Associated Press) – An actor known for his roles on the comedy television shows “Bob’s Burgers” and “Mr. Show with Bob and David” has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot.

Court records show that Jay Johnston was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on charges including civil disorder, a felony.

The FBI says video footage captured Johnston pushing against police and wielding a stolen police shield during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Johnston was the voice of the character Jimmy Pesto on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers.”

His credits also include parts on “Arrested Development” and “Anchorman.”

More about:
Actor
Bob's Burgers
Capital
January 6th
riot

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs To 6.79% This Week, Highest Level Since November
2

Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty Of 2 Out Of 3 Counts Of Rape In Retrial
3

Beaverton School District Teacher Accused Of Drinking Alcohol During Class.
4

Lawyers For Former President Trump Meet With Justice Department Officials
5

Bills' Hamlin Participates In Team Drills For First Time This Offseason