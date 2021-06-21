      Weather Alert

A Very Hot Day In The Portland Metro: Heat Advisory

Jun 21, 2021 @ 8:13am

PORTLAND, Ore– A heat advisory goes into effect today at Noon and continues until 9PM tonight. The National Weather Service says the Portland Metro Area, Vancouver, Clark county, East Columbia Gorge and Hood River Valley will get the brunt of the heat.
Temperatures could reach 95-97. Expect close to 100 degrees near Hood River. Temps will cool back down to low 80’s. The heat returns for a prolonged period time by the weekend.

The best place to be is the Oregon Coast where the mercury will hit the low 60’s. The National Weather Service is closely watching thunderstorm activity in Northern California. Some of the thunder and lightning could impact the Southern Cascades.

