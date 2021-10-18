A Record 1000 Shootings In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore–That number is troubling for the city. We know we went past that thousand mark over the weekend. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell says in a long tweet, The Enhanced Community Safety team is working hard to investigate the cases . He calls on the community to share information with them so arrests can be made. He remarks that, FIT Focused Intervention Team is still being formed. He’s hopeful their de-escalation expertise will be available soon. The Chief hopes to make an announcement about that team shortly.
The Chief expressed his deep appreciation for everyone in the police bureau responding to shootings and comforting victims. “Thank you to our officers, sergeants, criminalists, and detectives who have responded to every one of these shootings, performing trauma first aid and gathering critical evidence.” He acknowledged all of these situations affects them too.