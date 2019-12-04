A First For The Washington State Supreme Court
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Supreme Court will soon have what is believed to be the first Native American justice among its members.
Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis was appointed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to fill the final year of Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst’s term.
Fairhurst is retiring in January, and Justice Debra Stephens was elected by her fellow members of the court to take that top spot.
Stephens will be sworn in to her new role next month, and Montoya-Lewis will be sworn in as justice that same day.