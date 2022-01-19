921 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19; State Reports Over 8,500 New Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – Ten more Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday.
That brings the total number of virus-related hospitalizations to 921.
134 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are now 47 available adult ICU beds.
The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday also reports about 8,500 new cases and 15 more virus related deaths.
Over 18,000 more Oregonians have gotten a dose of a vaccine.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (57), Benton (214), Clackamas (672), Clatsop (25), Columbia (105), Coos (115), Crook (93), Curry (46), Deschutes (675), Douglas (160), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (109), Jackson (551), Jefferson (49), Josephine (183), Klamath (106), Lake (6), Lane (586), Lincoln (135), Linn (402), Malheur (124), Marion (1,031), Morrow (56), Multnomah (1,120), Polk (268), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (301), Union (52), Wallowa (22), Wasco (57), Washington (959) and Yamhill (203).
Oregon’s 5,894th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,895th COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,896th COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,897th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,898th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 16 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,899th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 18 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,900th COVID-19-related death is a 37-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021 and died Jan. 17 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,901st COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021 and died Jan. 16 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,902nd COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Lincoln County who died Dec. 5, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,903rd COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,904th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,905th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021 and died Jan. 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,906th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 18 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,907th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 15 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,908th COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
