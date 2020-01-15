4D Recovery Opens A Second Addiction Help Center In Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore.– Families in Hillsboro are about to receive a big gift. 4D Recovery The O’Rourke Center will open it’s doors to 18 to 35 year olds needing recovery support services. the Center on SW Oak Street will be open 365 days a year. Ribbon cutting will be Friday January 31st. Tony Vezina Executive Director says, “I can’t wait to help families here find hope for their loved ones in recovery. It’s important to be able to give encouragement and facilitate staying clean and sober.”
The center will have big screen TV , games, a kitchen, vending machines and meeting rooms. Mentors who are also in recovery help with communication skills and getting over rough patches. the center will also provide bilingual services with Spanish speaking mentors. Oregon is one of the states with the highest rate of addiction and we’re 48th in providing necessary service. 4D’s first recovery center is in Portland on MLK Blvd. Vezina plans on opening a third center in late 2020 in Clackamas County.