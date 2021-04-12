      Weather Alert

499 New Cases of Covid reported today.

Apr 11, 2021 @ 5:00pm

499 cases of Covid 19 reported across the state today. Zero deaths.
Cases reported across Oregon counties today include:
Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (1), Columbia (9), Coos (6), Crook (3), Deschutes (35), Douglas (6), Grant (7), Jackson (22), Jefferson (8), Josephine (9), Klamath (35), Lane (46), Lincoln (7), Linn (11), Malheur (1), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (99), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (43) and Yamhill (9).

