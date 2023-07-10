43rd Annual Cathedral Park Free Jazz Festival Announces Final Lineup

(photo credit: Chris Lazarus): photo of the Jazz Society of Oregon’s free Cathedral Park Jazz Festival 2022. The 2023 festival, presented by Oregonians Credit Union and Jazz Society of Oregon (JSO), will take place July 14-16, 2023 in beautiful Cathedral Park, in a natural amphitheater under the spectacular St Johns Bridge in Portland, Oregon. There is no admission charge.

Portland, Ore – The Cathedral Park Jazz Festival (CPJF) has revealed the complete lineup of artists for its 43rd annual event, set to take place from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16, 2023. Located in Cathedral Park under the historic St Johns Bridge in North Portland, the festival showcases local jazz, blues, soul, and Latin performers.

This year’s presenting sponsors are Oregonians Credit Union and the Jazz Society of Oregon (JSO), which organizes the festival and is actively seeking sponsors, donations, and volunteers.

The CPJF is recognized as the longest-running free jazz festival west of the Mississippi and holds the distinction of being Portland’s longest-running annual community event. Admission to the festival is free of charge.

Here is the final lineup and schedule of performances:

Friday, July 14:

4:30-5:30pm: Mary Flower – World-class finger-style guitarist and lap slide player known for her folk festival performances and teaching.

6:00-7:00pm: Terry Robb Trio – Blues guitarist Terry Robb, accompanied by drummer Gary Hobbs and bassist Dave Captein.

7:30-8:30pm: The Gold Experience – Collaboration of veteran blues, soul, gospel, hip-hop, and jazz musicians.

9:00-10:00pm: Curtis Salgado – Award-winning blues, blues rock, and soul blues vocalist, instrumentalist, and songwriter.

Saturday, July 15:

1:00-2:00pm: The 1905 Orchestra – Blending classic jazz and contemporary big band music.

2:30-3:30pm: Dmitri Matheny Group – Flugelhornist Dmitri Matheny pays tribute to Chet Baker.

4:00-5:00pm: Shoehorn’s Hatband – Jazz quartet led by tap-dancing saxophonist Michael Conley.

5:30-6:30pm: Chuchito Valdés – Cuban-born pianist fusing Cuban music with American jazz and classical influences.

7:00-8:00pm: 3 Leg Torso – Eclectic quintet blending tango, Eastern European folk, world music, chamber, and rock genres.

8:30-9:45pm: Ural Thomas and the Pain – Soul and funk ensemble with vintage vibes.

Sunday, July 16:

1:00-2:00pm: Portland Vanguard Big Band – Big band music performed by a collective of talented musicians.

2:30-3:30pm: Jessie Marquez – Latin jazz vocalist known for her fusion of Cuban, Brazilian, jazz, and pop sounds.

4:00-5:00pm: Brian Charette Trio – Jazz organist Brian Charette accompanied by Mel Brown on drums and Dan Faehnle on guitar.

5:30-6:30pm: Yak Attack – Live electronica power trio with elements of jam, funk, and jazz.

7:00-8:15pm: Jr Soul Masters of Funk – 11-piece band delivering a blend of soul, funk, and jazz in tribute to Pleasure.

The festival organizers encourage volunteers, sponsors, and donations to help maintain the event’s free admission policy. Those interested in sponsoring the festival can visit https://jazzoregon.org/become-sponsor or email [email protected]. Volunteer sign-ups are available on the Jazz Society of Oregon website by emailing [email protected]. Donations can be made at www.jazzoregon.org/donate-now.

Background – Cathedral Park Jazz Festival: The Cathedral Park Jazz Festival, now managed by the Jazz Society of Oregon, was initiated by a group of volunteers aiming to commemorate the construction of Cathedral Park by the Willamette River. Rita Rega, President of the Jazz Society of Oregon and creative director for this year’s festival, highlights its significance as the longest-running free annual jazz festival west of the Mississippi and Portland’s longest-running community event.

About the Jazz Society of Oregon: The Jazz Society of Oregon, an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to promoting the local jazz scene in Portland and throughout Oregon. The Society supports jazz education, local charities, fosters greater jazz appreciation, and advocates for diversity and inclusion.

For more information on the Cathedral Park Jazz Festival, including sponsorships, volunteer opportunities, and performer backgrounds, visit https://jazzoregon.org/2023-festival.