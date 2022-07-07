      Weather Alert

423 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19; New Breakthrough Report Released

Jul 7, 2022 @ 3:05pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 423 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

59 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,600 new cases and 3 more virus related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 14 percent.

–New Breakthrough Report Released–

The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 breakthrough report finds that almost 57 percent of cases in June were people who were vaccinated.

Of those cases, 41 percent of people were fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, there have been almost 260,000 breakthrough cases in Oregon.

Only 2.6 percent of those cases led to hospitalization and .6 percent led to death.

