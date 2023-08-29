KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

First Doggie Treat Food Cart is a Hit!

August 29, 2023 6:51AM PDT
Share
First Doggie Treat Food Cart is a Hit!
Photo by Veronica Carter

Two-thirds of homes in the U.S. have pets, and we spend a lot of money on them, so it should be no surprise to hear that Portland has its first Dog Treat food cart!

It’s called BRING, and it’s in the new Beer Garden and food cart pod downtown at SW 5th and Oak. It’s a gourmet dog treat company that makes treats with only human-grade, organic, gluten-free, and low-allergen ingredients.  I stopped by to check it out and Sidney Jones was manning the booth. You can hear more about it here:

 

 

It’s the brainchild of Kristyn Martin. Bring has Puptarts, EmPAWnadas, and specialty cakes.

Picture by BRING
Photo by BRING

 

 

 

More about:
BRING!
Dog Treat Food Cart
Midtown Beer Garden

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Jumps To 7.23%, Highest Level Since June 2001
2

Prosecutors Weigh Second Gun Analysis In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer By Alec Baldwin
3

Fed's Powell: Economy's Solid Growth Could Require More Fed Hikes To Fight Inflation
4

Two Major Portland Hospitals Look To Combine
5

Fire Evacuation Orders in Effect for La Center Area