First Doggie Treat Food Cart is a Hit!

Two-thirds of homes in the U.S. have pets, and we spend a lot of money on them, so it should be no surprise to hear that Portland has its first Dog Treat food cart!

It’s called BRING, and it’s in the new Beer Garden and food cart pod downtown at SW 5th and Oak. It’s a gourmet dog treat company that makes treats with only human-grade, organic, gluten-free, and low-allergen ingredients. I stopped by to check it out and Sidney Jones was manning the booth. You can hear more about it here:

It’s the brainchild of Kristyn Martin. Bring has Puptarts, EmPAWnadas, and specialty cakes.