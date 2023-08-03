KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Bucket List: Safari

August 3, 2023 7:04AM PDT
photo courtesy of Aggressor Adventures

 

If you’ve put seeing giraffes, zebras, and lions on your bucket list and have always wanted to go on a safari but you don’t know where to start, that’s where Aggressor Adventures comes in. Wayne Brown started a scuba diving company back in the 80’s. Since then he’s expanded to safaris and river cruises.  There are 40 different adventures you can take, and they’re not as expensive as some might think, especially in countries like Sri Lanka.   You can hear more details here:

Photo courtesy of Aggressor Adventures
Photo courtesy of Aggressor Adventures

 

Photo courtesy of Aggressor Adventures
Photo courtesy of Aggressor Adventures
