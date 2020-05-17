3rd Day In A Row – No Coronavirus Death In Oregon
Portland, Ore. – The latest numbers on Covid-19 in Oregon bring some more good news. The state reported only nine new people have coronavirus, making 3,623 total on Sunday. Three more people are presumed to have it, but it’s not confirmed yet. Oregon went a third day in a row without a death reported, the state’s death toll is still 137.
There are new cases reported around the state including in Lincoln County on the coast, Polk county, Deschutes county, and Douglas county. The biggest jumps in the last 24 hours were in Marion county with three new cases, and Multnomah county with five new cases.
Due to data reconciliation, a previously confirmed case in Clackamas county was determined to actually not be a case. The number of cases between 40-49 was reduced by one as a result of this change.