26 Oregon Counties Given Green Light For Phase 2

Jun 4, 2020 @ 4:08pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown Thursday announced 26 counties are approved to move to Phase 2.

It’s a staggered approach. 14 counties move forward Friday, 11 Saturday, and 1 Sunday:

The following counties have been approved to enter Phase 2 on the following dates:

June 5 

  • Benton
  • Curry
  • Douglas
  • Grant
  • Jackson
  • Klamath
  • Lake
  • Lane
  • Linn
  • Morrow
  • Union
  • Wallowa
  • Wasco
  • Wheeler

June 6

  • Baker
  • Clatsop
  • Columbia
  • Coos
  • Crook
  • Gilliam
  • Harney
  • Josephine
  • Malheur
  • Sherman
  • Yamhill

June 8  

  • Tillamook

Three county’s Phase 2 application is still under review, while six counties in Phase 1 have not yet applied. Multnomah County is only county not in Phase 1.

