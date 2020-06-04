26 Oregon Counties Given Green Light For Phase 2
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown Thursday announced 26 counties are approved to move to Phase 2.
It’s a staggered approach. 14 counties move forward Friday, 11 Saturday, and 1 Sunday:
The following counties have been approved to enter Phase 2 on the following dates:
June 5
- Benton
- Curry
- Douglas
- Grant
- Jackson
- Klamath
- Lake
- Lane
- Linn
- Morrow
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Wheeler
June 6
- Baker
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Coos
- Crook
- Gilliam
- Harney
- Josephine
- Malheur
- Sherman
- Yamhill
June 8
Three county’s Phase 2 application is still under review, while six counties in Phase 1 have not yet applied. Multnomah County is only county not in Phase 1.