255 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 255 Oregonians are hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.
32 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 2,000 new cases and 4 more virus related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 12.5 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/KkkIrV0qB2 pic.twitter.com/8NM1wS2Kd8
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 17, 2022
