      Weather Alert

255 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 17, 2022 @ 3:06pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 255 Oregonians are hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

32 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 2,000 new cases and 4 more virus related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 12.5 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Meth Trafficking Ring Busted
Suspect Arrested For Shooting Man In Portland's 34th Homicide
Conestoga Middle School Student's Death Ruled Homicide
Judge: Former President Trump Must Pay $110K, Meet Conditions To End Contempt
Connect With Us Listen To Us On