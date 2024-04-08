ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE SPRING 2024 CHOOSE YOUR TRIP CONTEST

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES:

https://www.alphamediausa.com/choose-your-trip-spring-contest-rules/

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://www.alphamediausa.com/choose-your-trip-spring-contest-rules-spanish-version/

The post 2024 Spring Choose Your Trip Contest Rules appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.