199 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 9, 2022 @ 3:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 199 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.

25 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 3,000 new cases from over the weekend and 13 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 10 percent.

